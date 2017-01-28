United States President Donald Trump on Friday hosted the first foreign leader, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and pledged "lasting support" to America's historic "special relationship" with the United Kingdom.

May said that Trump had accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II for a state visit later this year along with his wife, first lady Melania Trump. The British PM also added that the meeting with Trump has given the duo a chance to build a relationship.

Trump, during the meeting, sought a common ground with May by citing his lineage, he told PM May during his first news conference as president: "by the way, my mother was born in Scotland."

"I am honored to have the prime minister here for our first official visit from a foreign leader. This is our first visit so, great honor," Trump said while standing with May in the White House East Room. He added that both the nations have "one of the great bonds."

"We pledge our lasting support to this most special relationship. Together, America and the United Kingdom are a beacon for prosperity and the rule of law," Trump said during the conference.

The British PM, in turn, thanked Trump for inviting her to visit and said that their meeting was an indication of the strength and the importance of maintaining good relations between the trans-Atlantic allies. She also said that there was "much on which we agree."

"Today's talks, I think, are a significant moment for President Trump and I to build our relationship," May added.

The British government is calling Trump's meeting with May a sign that the trans-Atlantic "special relationship" is valued by Trump's administration. Trump also welcomed May to the Oval Office before the press conference and showed her the bust of Winston Churchill, which the Republican reinstated in the office.

"It's a great honor to have Winston Churchill back," Trump said. The bust was removed from the office by the Obama administration and was replaced with the bust of Martin King Luther Jr. Trump and May were also seen holding hands briefly as they walked along the White House colonnade before the news conference.

The meeting between the two world leaders came a day after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled his scheduled trip to meet Trump next week after the White House suggested that it would levy border tax on goods imported from Mexico to help pay for the construction of the controversial border wall along the southern borders of Mexico and the US.