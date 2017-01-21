Donald Trump has hardly spent a day as the United States President and he has already given a makeover to the Oval Office. Trump has reinstalled the bust of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and has made some other changes to the office as well.

The removal of the Winston Churchill bust by former President Barack Obama had become a topic of controversy and had drawn the ire from Conservatives. Obama had removed the bust from the office and shifted it outside the Treaty Room in the private residence of the White House in 2009. In its place, Obama had brought a bust of Martin Luther King Jr to the office.

The Martin Luther King Jr, however, is still in the Oval Office, this was the most significant change noted by White House reporters as they entered the office for Trump to make his first few signatures on documents and an executive order associated with Obamacare.

There have been other changes made in the Oval Office too. The crimson drapes of the office have now been changed to Donald Trump's signature colour -- gold. He has also swapped some of the artworks in the office including two by the door by Edward Hopper, according to CNN. There is an additional bust of Teddy Roosevelt in one of the bookshelves too.

Trump is also using the famous Resolute Desk in the Office, which was a gift from Queen Victoria in 1880 and was first used by former US President John F Kennedy.

Trump, however, has retained "The Avenue in the Rain," by the American impressionist Childe Hassam which was present in Obama's Oval Office. CNN also states that the Swedish Ivy on the mantlepiece is still there too.

Obama's decision of replacing Winston Churchill's bust with that of Martin Luther King Jr had drawn a lot of flak. In an attempt to explain his decision, Obama had said "There are only so many tables where you can put busts - otherwise it starts looking a little cluttered. And I thought it was appropriate, and I suspect most people here in the United Kingdom might agree, that as the first African American President, it might be appropriate to have a bust of Dr Martin Luther King in my office to remind me of all the hard work of a lot of people who would somehow allow me to have the privilege of holding this office."

Earlier, there were reports that Trump had removed the Martin Luther King Jr bust from the Oval Office. However, the new White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, has cleared the confusion with a tweet -- a picture of the bust in the Office. "A reminder of the media danger of tweet first, check facts later," he said.