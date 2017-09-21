United States President Donald Trump is reportedly "leaning towards decertifying the Iran nuclear deal". Trump, during his first address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on Tuesday had also slammed the UN-backed Iran nuclear deal as "one of the worst and most one-sided" agreements ever, and had deemed it as ''an embarrassment'' to the US.

According to NBC, Trump is rethinking the deal and may decertify it before the October 14 deadline and leave it to the Congress to take the final decision on it.

If that happens, then Congress will get 60 days to decide whether nuclear related sanctions are to be reimposed on Iran or not.

The report also stated that Trump's goal during this period is to attempt to get the American allies on board to push for a renegotiation on some of the provisions of the nuclear deal which was reached by the Obama administration in 2015.

The landmark agreement was reached Iran, United Stated and other world powers, who lifted several economic sanctions in exchange for Iran to limit its nuclear activities.

Ever since Trump assumed presidential office in January, he has called for the pact's review twice, and has imposed sanctions on the country citing that it is violating the deal.

However, other world powers involved in the deal — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — disagree with the US President, stating that Iran is not violating the pact. The nuclear deal is being overseen by the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Trump reportedly would attempt to convince these nations to put pressure on Iran to bring it back to the negotiating table.

Trump, on Wednesday, told reporters that he has come to a decision concerning the Iran deal, however he did not reveal any specifics of it.

NBC quotes the "senior administration official' as saying that Trump has decided not to continue the "satus quo", but he's considering at least one other option.

The other options seems to be leaning on European countries, rather than passing the issue to Congress. Reports state that Trump will give at least 90 days to its allies to agree to reopen negotiations with Iran.