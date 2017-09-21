Whilst addressing a working lunch of African leaders on 20 September, US President Donald Trump accidently made-up an African country. Trump made two references to a country called Nambia, which does not actually exist.
Donald Trump just made up an African country
Whilst addressing a working lunch of African leaders on 20 September, US President Donald Trump accidently made-up an African country. Trump made two references to a country called Nambia, which does not actually exist.
- September 21, 2017 16:05 IST
