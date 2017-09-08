Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee he wanted to learn if Hillary Clinton was fit and qualified to run for office, which is why he said he set up a June 2016 meeting with Russians who had promised damaging information on Clinton.
Donald Trump Jr. speaks to Senate investigators
- September 8, 2017 08:39 IST
