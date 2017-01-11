Donald Trump: Isis is number one tricky

During a press conference in New York, the President-elect defended his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying that he could help the US fight the Islamist terror group as they are number one tricky. He added, If Putin likes Donald Trump, guess what, folks? That’s called an asset, not a liability.
