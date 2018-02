On a scale of 0 to 100 for overall greatness, President Trump scored just over 12, coming in dead last among U.S. commanders-in-chief in an expert rankings survey released on Presidents Day. The 2018 Presidents and Executive Politics Presidential Greatness Survey, which ranks presidents from best to worst, was based on responses from 170 current and recent members of a section of the American Political Science Association, an organization of social science experts.