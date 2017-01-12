While United States President-elect Donald Trump is finding it tough to rope in celebrities to participate in his inauguration ceremony, one celebrity has accepted to attend the historic event. Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly confirmed that she will be attending Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

According to US Weekly, Trump had invited the Keeping Up with the Kardashians actor. The move comes after the conservative Republican supporter spoke about her dislike for Hilary Clinton.

The father of two daughters with ex Kris - KUWTK celebrities Kendall and Kylie Jenner and four children from previous marriages, the trans-gender activist, on her show I Am Cait, called out at Clinton being a liar. While the star had not come out in the past to support the president-elect, the attendance will surely announce her political support clear.

Jenner has time and again hinted that she would like to be the 'trans ambassador' under a Republican presidency. At numerous occasions, the reality star has openly expressed to represent the community. So, is this attendance a stunt to push her proposal to become the ambassador? Only time will tell if the attendance has a hidden agenda and if Jenner would find a way to be the ambassador. However, Trump's vice president–elect Mike Pence is known for his anti-LGBTQ agenda. So, it would be interesting to see how she would be way a way through this.

This news comes as a sigh of relief for the organisers of the inaugural ceremony. The inaugural ceremony has been under bad light ever since the election results were announced. While stars like Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, Amy Schumer, Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson, Cher and America Ferrera have outrightly declined the invitation, celebrities like Rebecca Ferguson took the opportunity to diss his invite by putting forward the condition that she will be allowed to sing Strange Fruit.