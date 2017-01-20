Ahead of United States president-elect Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Friday, Washington turned into a virtual fortress as thousands of people marched on the streets of New York to oppose Trump's presidency.

According to the estimates of the organisers, around 900,000 people, including the supporters and the opposers, are expected to flood Washington for Trump's inauguration ceremony. Friday's events for Trump inlclude a swearing-in ceremony on the steps of the US Capitol and a parade to the White House through the streets. Reports state hundreds of spectators will be present to witness the ceremony.

There have been around 30 permits granted in Washington for anti-Trump rallies, the number of protests and rallies this year have outnumbered the typical protests, which occurred during recent presidential inaugurations. The permits have been granted reportedly for anti-Trump protests and sympathy protests from Boston to Los Angeles. Various other countries including London and Sydney are also scheduled to launch anti-Trump protests, Reuters reported.

Thousands of people came out on the streets of New York a night before Trump's inauguration, for a rally at the Trump International Hotel and Tower. The protesters then marched a few blocks from the Trump Tower where the president-elect currently resides.

The rally also had some politicians, activists and celebrities including New York Mayor Mayor Bill de Blasio and actor Alec Baldwin, who is famous for parodying Donald Trump on the popular show "Saturday Night Live."

"Donald Trump may control Washington, but we control our destiny as Americans. We don't fear the future. We think the future is bright, if the people's voices are heard," de Blasio was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said that there are grave security concerns during this presidential inauguration considering various opposing groups will be present in Washington for rallies.

"The concern is some of these groups are pro-Trump, some of them are con-Trump, and they may not play well together in the same space," Johnson said on MSNBC.

Security has been heightened in Washington ahead of the event and around 28,000 security personnel have been dispatched. Vast areas of central city have been cordoned with fencing along with roadblocks, street barricades and dump trucks laden with sand.