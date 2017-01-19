Former model and soon-to-be First Lady of the United States Melania Trump has come a long way. Even though numerous designers such as Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Sophie Theallet and Derek Lam have refused to dress Melania, she has someone who is sure to stand by her.

Nicole Bryl has been Melania's makeup artist for the last 11 years, since they met on the sets of a People cover shoot. Based in New York, Bryl is now all set to arrive in Washington as a part of Melania's glam squad.

While working closely with the first lady is going to add to her repute, Bryl is already a well-known name in the industry and has worked with A-listers such as Sandra Bullock and Cindy Crawford. She also works with president-elect Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Bryl has a luxury skincare line, which has an array of products such as smoothing scrubs, face tightening masks, body polish and anti-ageing treatments. So if you are someone who dreams of flaunting glowing skin like Melania, Bryl's products might just be what you are looking for.

However, these products do not come cheap. In fact, the product that has of late been making headlines, the Artisanal Vitamin C Face Lifting Water, will set you back by $450 for 4 fl. Oz.

According to Bryl's website, the "Lifting Water is designed to infuse the skin on a daily basis with the anti-aging properties of Vitamin C and maintains one's youthful appearance for life".

"Each Artisanal Vitamin C Face Lifting Water bottle requires 46 hours to create and is personally formulated and handmade through an exclusive 12 whip purification technique designed by Celebrity Makeup Artist Nicole Bryl."

Meanwhile, Bryl recently spoke to WWD about her equation with the incoming first lady and said that they hardly discuss politics. Instead the duo discusses things like the skincare line and life in general.

When asked if she was working on Melania's Inauguration look, the makeup artist said that the team was yet to decide the details.

"Until then, it's all speculation. Sometimes things happen spontaneously in the moment, and this is usually when the magic occurs," she added.

Talking about the designers who have said that they would not dress the incoming first lady, Bryl said that it was weird as before politics came into the picture everyone wanted to design for her.

"Why now because of their difference in political views with her husband would they, as artists, boycott her? I'm sorry, but this just seems unkind. Thank goodness Melania doesn't even in the slightest get upset about these things. She is impressively one of the most self-assured, self-confident women I have ever known, and the only one who gets flustered about this sort of talk is me and those who know her and care for her the most."