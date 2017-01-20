5:30am EST: Alec Baldwin, Mark Ruffalo, Sally Fields, Cher and Robert DeNiro, among others all turned up for Michael Moore's protest outside Trump Towers on Thursday night. Her's Alec doing his Trump impression he made famous on Saturday Night Live.

A song for this historic day, you say?

Good Morning folks, and welcome to a brand new day!

It's 5am on January 20 morning and Americans are eather cowering under their blankets in fear or beating their chests in defiance of the brisk weather. Depending on whom you ask this is either the Beginning of the End or a the start of a Brave New World.

Stay with us as for live coverage of Donald Trump's inauguration, we assure you it's worth the bums on the seats.