Actors Mark Ruffalo, Alec Baldwin and Michael Moore and others are preparing to protest against President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, January 19. On the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, these celebrities, alongside Mayor de Blasio and the Rev Al Sharpton plan to encourage New Yorkers to stand up against President-elect Donald Trump.

The protest is an opposition to Trump's policies and support for cities taking their own approach on immigration, climate change, workers' rights and other issues, reports NBC Washington. Revealing more details about the protest, Moore tweeted that he will be joined by Avengers' actor Ruffalo, while Alec Baldwin will be in NYC in front of Trump International Hotel at 6 pm hosting a rally.

In a statement, Ruffalo said that they are sending a message to Washington that they are going to fight discrimination and harmful policies. He said participants "are coming together to stand up for one another, as we will do every day, to protect the values we hold dear." The organisers are expecting New Yorkers to be a part of the massive movement, which is organised by activist groups like Greenpeace and MoveOn.

The women of the country are joining forces as they are also preparing to protest against Donald Trump on January 21, a day after the inaugural ceremony. If all goes as planned, the protest will watch women from all walks of life, including Katy Parry, Scarlett Johansson and Julianne Moore, who have announced that they will be participating in a women's march in Washington. The protest aims at protecting women rights and all minorities, and building a tolerant, diverse society.

While Trump may be finding it difficult to gather celebrities for the historic day, the list of celebrities against him are increasing. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 20.