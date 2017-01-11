- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Donald Trump hails Mexicans as phenomenal people
During a press conference in New York, the President-elect reiterated his campaign pledge that Mexico would pay for a new border wall with the US, but denied that he was prejudiced against Mexicans, hailing them as phenomenal people.
