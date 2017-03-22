Donald Trump: Get busy, get to work and get the job done

  • March 22, 2017 15:11 IST
    By Reuters
Donald Trump: Get busy, get to work and get the job done Close
President Trump told the Republican Party to “get the job done” and repeal and replace “the disaster that is Obamacare” during the National Republican Congressional Committee fundraiser on Tuesday night. Trump is trying to win the first major legislative battle of his presidency.
loading image
IBT TV
Canadian man aims to fly into space using helium balloons
Most popular