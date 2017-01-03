US President-elect Donald Trump took to twitter on Monday expressing his strong disapproval over the photo CNN chose for the cover of its book, Unprecedented.

Trump tweeted that CNN has used the 'worst cover picture' for the book on the 2016 presidential election. His tweet said: "@CNN just released a book called 'Unprecedented' which explore the 2016 race and victory, Hope it does well but used worst cover photo of me!"

Written by CNN writer Thomas Lake, the book hit the shelves on December 6 but was recently reissued in the run up to Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20. The new cover of the book features a portrait of Donald Trump. The cover of the original edition had several images from the election, even a picture of Hilary Clinton.

@CNN just released a book called "Unprecedented" which explores the 2016 race & victory. Hope it does well but used worst cover photo of me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

Here is the description of the book from CNN's website:

The book tells the full story of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, as a Republican field of seventeen candidates battled it out until one remained: a blustery billionaire and reality TV star with no military or government experience, no respect for the rules of politics and no fear of offending people—including members of his own party. Across the aisle, Democrats witnessed a showdown between an unlikely populist hero in Sen. Bernie Sanders and the more well-known establishment candidate, Hillary Clinton, who was hobbled by scandal in her second attempt to become America's first woman president.

However, Trump did not downplay the contents of the book.

Pulitzer Prize winner David Hume Kennerly, who took the picture told Deadline: "When he looked at it in the back of the camera the day I took it he liked it . . . plenty of witnesses!"

"it was in the middle," and "the one I like the best,"said Kennerly, explaining the logic behind choosing the photo. The book has 30 photos taken by him. "It's a good expression; I'm very happy with how it came out," he added.