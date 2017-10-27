Donald Trump declassifies some but not all files on John F Kennedys assassination

President Donald Trump on Thursday (26 October) ordered the unveiling of 2,800 documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy but yielded to pressure from the FBI and CIA to block the release of some information to be reviewed further over the next 180 days. Trump allowed the immediate release of the secret files by the National Archives on 26 October following a last-minute scramble to meet a deadline set by the Congress in 1992.