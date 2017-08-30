US President Donald Trump visited Texas on Tuesday (29 August) to check on the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and could not help but comment on the turnout of people who saw him give an impromptu speech outside a Corpus Christi firehouse. Trump avoided visiting Houston in order to not become a disruption to the areas recovery efforts, but is set to return to the city on Saturday (2 September).
Donald Trump comments on crowd turnout during a Visit to Harvey-ravaged Texas
- August 30, 2017 10:52 IST
