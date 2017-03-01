Donald Trump cites civil rights and criticizes hate and evil in address to Congress

The president noted Black History Month is ending and said, “We are reminded of our nation’s path toward civil rights and the work that still remains to be done.”  Trump said recent bomb threats to Jewish Community Centers “remind us that while we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that remains united in condemning hate and evil in all of its many ugly forms”. 
