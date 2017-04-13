Donald Trump made strange comments about his chief strategist, Steve Bannon. The comments seemed to signal a reduction in Bannons position and came after reports of shouting matches between Bannon and Trumps son-in-law Jared Kushner. Bannon reportedly called Kushner a cuck and a globalist.
Donald Trump casts doubt on the future of his strategist Steve Bannon
Donald Trump made strange comments about his chief strategist, Steve Bannon. The comments seemed to signal a reduction in Bannons position and came after reports of shouting matches between Bannon and Trumps son-in-law Jared Kushner. Bannon reportedly called Kushner a cuck and a globalist.
- April 13, 2017 13:16 IST
