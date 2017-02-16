Donald Trump can live with one state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict

  • February 16, 2017 13:44 IST
    By Reuters
President Donald Trump has suggested that US policy regarding the Israel and Palestine issue could be changing, claiming that he can live with a one-state solution. This is at odds with decades of US foreign policy towards the region, in which the country has traditionally backed a two-state solution. Trump was speaking at a joint press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu on 15 February.
