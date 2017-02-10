Donald Trump calls travel ban court ruling a political decision

US President Donald Trump suffered a legal blow on 9 January when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate a temporary travel ban he had ordered on people from seven Muslim-majority countries. A three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that the Trump administration failed to offer any evidence that national security concerns justified immediately restoring the ban, which was launched late last month. Shortly after the court issued its 29-page ruling, Trump tweeted: SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! He told reporters his administration ultimately would win the case and dismissed the ruling as political”. The court was only ruling on the narrow issue of whether or not to lift an emergency halt to Trumps order put in place by a lower court while that case is ongoing. The judges said more briefing would be needed on the merits of the arguments on both sides.
