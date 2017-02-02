Donald Trump calls Obamas Australian immigration policy a ‘dumb deal’ in Twitter rampage

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Thursday (2 February) he had spoken candidly with US President Donald Trump, but would not confirm a Washington Post report that Trump had berated him over a refugee swap deal and cut the telephone call short. The deal was agreed late last year between Australia, which has fought alongside US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the administration of former President Barack Obama. As part of the deal, Washington agreed to resettle up to 1,250 asylum seekers held in offshore processing camps on tiny Pacific islands in Papua New Guinea and Nauru. In return, Australia would resettle refugees from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.