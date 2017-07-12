The President of the United States is a huge fan of sports and entertainment. Donald Trump's recent slap on CNN on Twitter is a testament to that. The WWE moment when he beat up Vince McMahon will always be treasured.

Trump is also a huge fan of the National Football League (NFL), especially the New York Yankees.

It comes as no surprise when one of the biggest boxing matches in the history of the sport is taking place on August 26, Trump will be interested in attending. The battle between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is clearly something he cannot miss.

But is he attending the event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the D-Day?

Well, yes, the interest has been shown, as per UFC President Dana White.

For once, we feel, Trump may indeed have made sense if he actually happened to mention that the whole fight could get ruined if he attends in person.

Nevertheless, Trump will definitely be watching the match on television. Steven Espinoza, the General Manager of Showtime Sports, did mention in the first press conference of the Mayweather-McGregor fight on July 11, that the fight would get unprecedented coverage across all platforms.

Meanwhile, the second press conference featuring the boxing legend and the UFC superstar takes place on Wednesday, July 12 in Toronto from 9:30 pm BST.