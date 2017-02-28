United States President Donald Trump's senior adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday, February 27, sparked a media outrage after pictures of her kneeling on the Oval Office sofa with her shoes emerged on social media.

The image in question shows Conway kneeling on the sofa in the Oval Office with her shoes on and taking pictures of Trump with the leaders of historically black colleges and universities. Trump met the leaders late on Monday evening to show his administration's support for the schools, including contracts and grants.

The Twitter users, however, were clearly not happy with the way Conway conducted herself in front the US president and all the leaders present in the room.

"That's no way to act in the People's Oval Office," wrote one Twitter user.

While another said, "Think of all the great people who sat on that couch and put your feet down."

Too Casual? Kellyanne Conway's Oval Office Couch Kneel Sparks Debate. She is Trump's adviserhttps://t.co/AN4zs1ByP0 pic.twitter.com/Y605Vztw2N — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) February 28, 2017

Kellyanne Conway is showing us how to sit properly in the Oval Office when you're among black people. Real CLASSY woman! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/A4sfwBLybj — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) February 28, 2017

The way @KellyannePolls is sitting in the Oval Office is disgraceful (and other adjectives @PressSec) — Elizabeth (@lizziechit) February 28, 2017

Many on social media also remarked on Conway's body language stating that her demeanour suggested that she was not taking Monday's meeting seriously.

Pics of Kellyanne Conway in the Oval Office basically sums up everything that's wrong with this administration. pic.twitter.com/Q6K8Xyo8HK — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 28, 2017

However, soon several other users came ahead in Conway's defence, drawing comparisons with a picture of former US president Barack Obama taken in 2013, showing his feet up on the Oval Office desk.

Kellyanne Conway @KellyannePolls in the Oval Office is sure triggering liberals ? it doesn't take much at all, ❤it. pic.twitter.com/rlBxluVESh — Tracy (@GigiTracyXO) February 28, 2017

Conway has been mired in controversies ever since she assumed the White House's top job. The White House adviser had previously attempted to cover lies from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer terming his representation as "alternative facts." Recently, Conway was also criticised for citing a "massacre" because of Iran migrants which never had happened. Conway had made up the incident to defend Trump's controversial travel ban on immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-dominated countries.

Conway was also recently in news for promoting Trump's daughter Ivanka's clothing line in a televised interview, which led to calls for a probe into whether the White House adviser was violating ethic laws.