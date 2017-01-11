- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Donald Trump admits hes a germaphobe
During a press conference in New York, the President-Elect said he was not vulnerable to blackmail by Russia. Trump denied the nverified allegations that he procured extensive sexual services from prostitutes in Russia when he judged a Miss Universe pageant in 2013, saying that he was extremely careful and was also very much of a germaphobe.
Most popular