Donald Trump admits hes a germaphobe

During a press conference in New York, the President-Elect said he was not vulnerable to blackmail by Russia. Trump denied the nverified allegations that he procured extensive sexual services from prostitutes in Russia when he judged a Miss Universe pageant in 2013, saying that he was extremely careful and was also very much of a germaphobe.
