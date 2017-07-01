United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's relationship has been in the news in the recent past for all the wrong reasons. From their awkward body language to stiffness between the two, their relationship is increasingly getting social media attention.

But Donald and Melania have a history of awkward encounters that make it to the spotlight almost all the time. These awkward encounters have left people asking questions about their relationship status.

Let's take a look at Donald and Melania Trump's seven most awkward relationship moments that went viral on social media.

When Melania refused to hold Donald's hand

During her international tour to Israel in May, Donald was seen reaching out and holding Melania's hand on the red carpet. However, a video, which went viral during that time, appeared to show Melania flicking away her husband's hand.

When Donald left Melania trailing behind

Who doesn't remember the inauguration day in January when Trumps met Barack and Michelle Obama at the White House. On the inauguration day, Donald marched in leaving Melania behind. It was Barack and Michelle who escorted Melania then.

When Melania's expressions stole the limelight

Donald leaving behind his wife on the inaugural day is not the only moment that people talk about. Another epic moment that went viral was when Melania's smile immediately turned into a frown after Donald turned his head.

That particular moment went viral and now it has become a popular gif.

When Melania reminded Donald to raise hand during national anthem

Another awkward moment that went viral was when Melania gave a gentle reminder to the US President during the White House's Easter Egg Roll day to raise hands to his chest during the national anthem.

The inauguration dance

Donald and Melania's first dance as the President and First Lady at the Liberty Ball at the Washington Convention Center on January 20 was one of the most awkward first dances.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump share their first dance at inaugural ball. https://t.co/1y0n4xdTmX pic.twitter.com/5nStd3HFeX — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2017

When in Rome

When the couple landed in Rome, President Trump, who is afraid of stairs, reached out to hold Melania's hand, but at the same time, the First Lady moved her hand to tuck her hair behind the ear.

When it lasted only for a few second

When Donald and Melania landed in Washington for the inauguration, President Trump and his wife held hands, but it lasted only for a few seconds.