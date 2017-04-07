Don Rickles, the king of insult comedy who made people laugh with his sarcasm, passed away on Thursday, April 6, at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure, his publicist confirmed. Rickles, who was one of the iconic and influential comedians in history, was 90.

Also Read: Richard Hatch dies at 71; Edward James Olmos and others pay tribute to Battlestar Galactica star

The comedian's publicist confirmed his death and said that Rickles is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Mindy Mann and two grandchildren. In the recent past, Rickles suffered from a bacterial infection that made him cancel several performances. His last stage appearance in Las Vegas was in October.

Rickles, who earned the nickname "Mr. Warmth," was a regular on "Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and "The Dean Martin Show" shows. He shot to fame in the 60s after appearing on the two shows. He was the iconic insult comic in history and was a king at roasting celebrities. Celebrities considered it an honour to be roasted by Rickles.

The news of Rickles' death came as a shock to several celebrities, who took to Twitter to mourn. Jimmy Kimmel, Patton Oswalt, Jim Gaffigan, Larry King, Josh Groban, Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, James Corden and several other celebrities took to Twitter to expresses sadness.

Tom Hanks: A God died today. Don Rickles, we did not want to ever lose you. Never. Hanx.

Kathy Griffin: The friendship. The advice. The laughs. The toasts. The dinners. I Love you, Don.

Barbra Streisan: Being skewered by Don Rickles was side-splitting funny. A gentle soul with rapid fire wit.

Mark Wahlberg: #DonRickles was an absolute legend, my favorite comedian, and also my friend. Rest in peace.

Samuel L. Jackson: Farewell to a comedic legend & dear friend, Don Rickles. I know you're cracking them up in the Great Beyond!

Joy Behar: The death of Don Rickles is a major loss to the comedy world.

Josh Groban: I will cherish my Don Rickles autograph and his sweetness under the edge. RIP.

Jimmy Kimmel: 90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already.

James Corden: Don Rickles was one the absolute greats. I feel lucky for the times I was ever in his orbit, my thoughts are with his family today.

Take a look at Don Rickles' life in photos: