Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL), India's largest car maker by volume sales, posted 11.7 percent in the domestic market, though exports grew at just 2.2 percent in February 2017. Hyundai Motor India sales grew 6 percent, but domestic business slowed to 4 percent though exports rose 15.5 percent.

The company sold 120,735 cars and exported 9,545 units in comparison to 108,115 cars in domestic sales and shipped 9,336 out of India in February 2016, respectively. The share price of MSIL was up 0.88 percent at Rs 5,975 at around 10.35 am on the BSE.

The utility vehicle (UV) segment saw sales more than double to 17,863 units in February 2017 as against 8,484 vehicles in February 2016. The company sells four models — Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza — in this segment and the spurt was due to Vitara Brezza that was not there last February (it was launched in March 2016).

Segments that recorded a decline in volume sales include mini (Alto, WagonR) and super compact (Dzire Tour), while the compact segment comprising Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire saw volumes grow 9.4 percent to 47,002 cars.

Hyundai Motor India

The Indian arm of the Korean car maker sold 52,734 cars in February 2017, including 10,407 units exported during the month. In the corresponding period last year, it had sold 49,729 units that included exports of 10,407 cars.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is the largest passenger car exporter and the second largest car manufacturer in India. It currently has eleven car models across segments – Eon, i10, Grand i10, Elite i20, Active i20, Xcent, Verna, Creta, Elantra, Tucson and Santa Fe.

Other companies that are due to report their February car sales data include listed firms Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and unlisted car makers Ford, Renault, Toyota Motor Kirloskar (TKM) and Honda.

Car sales had grown by 10.83 per cent in January 2017, but two-wheeler sales plunged 7.39 per cent. The sales of commercial vehicles remained almost flat.