Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL) has reported 4.4 percent drop in domestic car sales for December, the first full month of demonetisation. Exports grew 47.1 percent, making for overall decline in sales by 1 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The MSIL stock was trading flat at Rs 5,292 on Monday on the BSE while the Sensex was down 0.23 percent, at 9.25 am after a positive opening.

MSIL sold 1,06,414 cars in the domestic market last month, in comparison to 111,333 units sold in December 2015, while exports rose to 11,494 units from 7,816 cars in December 2015.

The overall sales stood at 1,17,908 units last month as against 1,19,149 cars sold in December 2015.

Mid-size (Ciaz) and utility vehicle (Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza) segments remained unaffected by demonetisation, registering growth of 30.6 percent and 75.3 percent, respectively.

Other segments — mini, compact and super compact — witnessed drop ranging from 8.6 percent to 29.2 percent during the month, YoY. Models in these segments include Alto, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno and Ritz.

Other carmakers such as Renault India, Nissan, Ford, Tata Motors, Honda, Hyundai and Toyota Motor Kirloskar are yet to report their December numbers.

The NSE Nifty was down 40 point at 8,145.