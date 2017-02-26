- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
-
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Decomposing dugong washes up on Philippine island
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
Dogs celebrate Carnival with special pooch parade in Rio
Carnival celebrations are in full swing in Rio de Janeiro. Even dogs get their own street party: Blocao! The event has been running since 2002 and dressing up is encouraged.
