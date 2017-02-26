Dogs celebrate Carnival with special pooch parade in Rio

  • February 26, 2017 20:30 IST
    By Reuters
Dogs celebrate Carnival with special pooch parade in Rio
Carnival celebrations are in full swing in Rio de Janeiro. Even dogs get their own street party: Blocao! The event has been running since 2002 and dressing up is encouraged.
