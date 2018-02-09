Dogs are known to be man's best friend. But in one case from Mexico, they turned out to be the best thing to happen to a two-month-old tiger who was about to be shipped by mail.

Mexican inspectors found the sedated Bengal tiger cub in a plastic container at the New Tlaquepaque Central Bus Station in Jalisco, Mexico, on Wednesday. It was more shocking when they discovered that someone had attempted to express-mail the cub from the western state of Jalisco to an address in the central state of Queretaro.

The blue plastic container in which the poor cub was put had perforations for air circulation. The pictures of the tiger cub were soon shared by the Federal Police of Mexico on Facebook, leaving users stunned. One of them even asked: "How could they put that poor animal in that box?"

Alongside the photos, the Mexican police wrote: "With the support of canine officers, members of the federal forces division detected a plastic box with 'Atypical' content in a parcel company of the truck station in Jalisco."

The sedated cub was found at the postal center by a sniffer dog. It was in a dehydrated condition at that time but otherwise was in good health.

The cub was soon transferred to the Wildlife Rescue Directorate of the Municipality of Tlajomulco de Zuniga, reports UPI.

The post of the Federal Police of Mexico on Facebook containing the tiger cub's pictures has been shared more than 700 times. Users have flooded the comment box with their views regarding the shocking incident, with some thanking the cops as well as their dog squad for rescuing the baby tiger.

In the Facebook post, the police write: "During the inspection, we discovered that inside the box was a Bengal tiger approximately two months old who intended to be illegally transferred and under poor conditions for the animal."

They also said: "This is an endangered species, due to illegal hunting for the acquisition of its skin. We protect life in all its manifestations! Your report changes lives, don't hesitate!"

According to a report by New York Post, the tiger's papers were in order but it was seized because mailing it constituted mistreatment. The case is currently under investigation.