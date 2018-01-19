If you use a Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2, Redmi 4, Redmi Y1/Y1 Plus or any other Xiaomi device that currently runs the latest MIUI 9, you'd be glad to know that the latest user interface brings a new hidden feature that allows you to boost your phone's gaming experience.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi introduced a dedicated Game Booster in the Global Beta ROM for MIUI 9 to improve the overall gaming performance on its devices. The 'Game Speed Boost' option can be found inside the MIUI Security app if your device runs the latest beta build.

Also read: Complete list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI 9 update: Redmi Note 3, 4, Redmi 4 and more

The MIUI Security app (green shield icon) is generally used for clearing up trash and running virus scans, but if you scroll down a little, you'll see the 'Tools' category and you can find a new option called "Game speed boost".

Note: A pop-up to create Game Speed Booster mode shortcut on your home screen also appears while setting up.

Upon enabling the Game Booster Mode, the cache and memory are cleared right away, so that you get the maximum memory required to run the game. But you will need to manually add the games you want to play with Game Booster mode enabled.

The Game Booster mode has its own Settings panel that comes with a few customization options to enjoy gaming on your device to the fullest. It gives you the option to turn off all the notifications except incoming calls (DND mode), keep the brightness fixed, restrict background syncing, turn off the capacitive key/button lights and turn on hands-free calls while playing the game.

Although the optimization makes the overall gaming experience more fluid and enjoyable, even with heavier games like Asphalt 8, it does not guarantee that your phone would not heat excessively. That entirely depends on the type of chipset your phone uses. However, the phone will exhibit comparatively less heat with the Game Booster turned on, which shouldn't be all that disappointing either.

The feature is currently available only in MIUI Global Beta ROM but it will soon be rolled out to MIUI Global Stable ROM users with future updates.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi had announced the MIUI 9 update back in July last year, and the global rollout began on November 2. The update brings tons of performance-based optimizations like intelligent CPU acceleration and Dynamic resource allocation to improve app launch times and make the overall experience much more smoother.

The company had said that the latest user interface would be made available for almost all its devices launched since 2012. While, most recent Xiaomi devices have already got the update, other older devices are likely to get in the near future.