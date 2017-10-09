Yami Gautam posted an open letter a few hours back favouring Hrithik Roshan and asked some hard-hitting questions: "Whatever happened to innocent until proven guilty? Whatever happened to letting the law take its own course?"

And immediately there was a reply on Twitter from none other than her alleged boyfriend Pulkit Samrat.

He tweeted: Very well written. Very much true. It's time we stay woke!

For those who don't know, Yami Gautam was reportedly ignoring her rumoured boyfriend Pulkit Samrat, and things had apparently turned bitter between the two.

Rumours of Pulkit and Yami's affair suggested that their relationship was on the verge of getting over.

Yami had been avoiding Pulkit, according to Catch News. The report also said that the actor had been putting in efforts to make things fine with his lady-love, but Yami seemed to be least interested in Pulkit.

The actress believed that the relationship with Pulkit was affecting her career, and so she chose to ignore him, the report added.

Reports of the duo being quite close to each other had started doing the rounds soon after Pulkit separated from his wife Shweta Rohira.

Post their separation and rumours of Pulkit dating Yami, Shweta had come up with some harsh words for the two. She had even called Yami a 'home-breaker.'

"I was living in an illusion. I trusted Pulkit. The film industry is a very small world. I get to know things about him even if I don't want to. Yami was the smoke that led to whatever happened between Pulkit and me. She is a home-breaker," Shweta had told an entertainment portal.

"Pulkit has always led a dual life for some reason. He did not declare me as his wife for the longest time, and now he is saying that he is not dating Yami. It's time he becomes transparent. All said and done, my marriage with Pulkit was a mistake and I have learnt the lesson the hard way," she added.