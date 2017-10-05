The ongoing feud between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut has a new development. While the former accused Kangana of stalking him on email and filed a complaint to that effect with the Mumbai police, now a fresh leak — an email from Hrithik to Kangana — is released by Pinkvilla.

The email read:

"Saw the email flood, and I don't blame you at all. I am a little occupied so could not reply. Our life's different, unlike other couples :) I so wish it wasnt the case, but sadly that's how it is. Bear with me, as I emerged through all this with a clean slate, start afresh with new memories to be made.

P.S. I did see the video, and it was such a tease! I wanted so much more, but dint say anything since you were unwell."

"Sent from my iPad", was the footnote.

Reports suggest that the forensic department had cleared his name in the case as far as his email ID is concerned. He claims the email has been created by an imposter to converse with Kangana.

But with the footnote "Sent from my iPad," it clearly suggests that the forensics were not handed over Hrithik Roshan's iPad, but only his laptop, which he may not have used to access this particular email address of his. The forensics investigating the case are said to be private detectives. So, are their findings true and will they hold true in the court of law?

According to Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan's email was sent from the ID <hroshan@email.com> to Kangana Ranaut's email ID, which was listed as, <kanganaranaut005@gmail.com>. The email from Hrithik Roshan's ID was sent to Kangana Ranaut on May 5, 2014, at 5:02:23 PM IST, in reply to her email sent on May 4, 2014, at 19:32:15 +0000 (UTC). Kangana wrote, "Or you still want you wife ?" (sic)

Postin d mail frm Hrithik 2Kangna here nt fr petty gosip bt 2 shw dat he usd I pad fr comunicatin wid hr Nt d laptop pic.twitter.com/hl9vZB8MKm — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

So what's the truth of the matter? Is this email for real or planted as Hrithik has just issued his statement? Who do you think is telling the truth?