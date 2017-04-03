Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are no longer together as the duo had broken up some time back. However, looks like Ranbir's mother still has a liking for Katrina.

It was earlier reported that Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor was never very fond of Katrina, and was against his relationship with the actress. There were even reports saying that she is one of the reasons behind Ranbir and Katrina's split.

Nevertheless, Neetu seems to have no bad feelings for the Jagga Jasoos actress. Ranbir's mother liked one of the recent pictures of Katrina on Instagram. The photo is from an award show. The actress looked gorgeous in a red dress in the picture.

Although there is nothing much unusual in Neetu liking a picture of Katrina on Instagram, it is less likely that she would like her son's ex girlfriend's picture if she had any hard feelings for the actress. Does Neetu still wants Ranbir and Katrina to patch up? Well, it is anybody's guess.

Earlier in 2015, Neetu had raised some eyebrows after she had cropped out Katrina from a family photo that she had shared on Instagram. This incident had sparked rumours that Neetu does not approve of Katrina.

However, Ranbir's ex had a sorted response for being cropped out of the picture.

"I was on a reality show recently with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Alia Khan, and in a few pictures, Saif was cropped out. I don't think anyone does this intentionally. I don't surround myself with such gossip. The Kapoors are an amazing family. Everyone I have met is beautiful, intelligent, well-read and an amazing artists," Katrina was quoted as saying.