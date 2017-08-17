There is something about one of the most unpredictable sides in world cricket, Pakistan. Somehow, they manage to grab headlines for a number of off-field reasons. Now, Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has made some shocking claims, stating that he was abused by Pakistan coach, Mickey Arthur.

The incident is said to have taken place at their National Cricket Academy and Akmal opened up about how he was being ill-treated and chief selector of the national team, Inzamam-ul-Haq and NCA head coach Mushtaq Ahmed were witness to it.

"Mickey Arthur used first poor language and then abused me. Inzamam bhai and Mushtaq bhai (Ahmed) are both witness to this incident at the NCA. When I reached there first Grant (batting coach) and then our physio, Grant Luden refused to accommodate me saying they were only working with the centrally contracted players. I then went to Mickey and he told he was instructed only to work with the contracted players," Akmal told PTI.

If one looks at the entire scenario, the PCB appointed officials were not really wrong to ignore Akmal, who has been in the news for many a wrong reason in the past. The Pakistan coach was, reportedly, asked to work with the contracted players. The player was omitted from the centrally contracted players' list in July on grounds of fitness.

But, one fails to understand what was the need for Pakistan coach to abuse Akmal, who also did not follow the right protocol. He opened about the incident to the media, which irked the Pakistan Cricket Board. A show-cause notice might be sent to the right-hander by the PCB for his act.

"He is not a centrally contracted player but he is still bound by clauses governing players even one year after his contract expires. He can't speak to the media without first seeking permission from the board," the PCB spokesman said.