Nicki Minaj is often in the news not just for her amazing music, but for her curvy assets that she accentuates in tight-fitting and revealing clothes.

This has resulted in a number of people claiming she has had a bit of help to achieve her figure, and the latest to join the list is her plastic surgeon's daughter. According to Twitter user @Litto Thot, her father apparently revealed that Minaj has had work done on her breasts as well as butt.

Also read: Here's why Season 8 might be the last for Hawaii Five-0

"U have permanent scars possibly permanent implants that can no longer be reversed and even health issues bcus of it," the person alleged. "My dad is ur doc. He told me ur in constant pain medications Bcus u had a butt infection recently & back problems due to breast implants."

The person continued: "Said one time not long ago u had ur stomach pumped from pain in my stomach issues u were having which were early stages of an overdose. Also said u had permanent rockhard areas in ur butt due to injecting silicone over butt implants. Said u had to get blood drained out of ur butt bcus of an infection u got due to a implant in ur body that ruptured. He said sometimes u don't accept and refuse urgent blood tests bcus u know ull test positive for cocaine."

It is not immediately known if there is any truth to these allegations, and many believe that this person may not be Minaj's surgeon's daughter. Medical files are supposed to remain confidential and it seems highly unlikely that the surgeon would share these details with his daughter, who would then reveal these to the outside world.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Minaj has been accused of going under the knife for cosmetic enhancements. Besides celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Miami, Minaj's ex boyfriend Meek Mill has also hinted at her assets being fake.

5pm in P R A G U E #BalenciagaBarbie A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 14, 2017 at 8:01am PDT