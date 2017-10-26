Emma Stone has a new romance in her life! The Amazing Spiderman actress is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live writer and segment director, Dave McCary.

Page Six reported about the two's flame, stating that the two have been dating for months, ever since they began being spotted together back in June.

The 28-year-old Oscar winner has been on the live sketch comedy show multiple times in the past and also returned to it recently as a surprise guest for the season premiere, back in September. E! news had also reported that Emma had even attended the SNL after party, which was held later that night.

As for McCary, the 32-year-old directed the movie Brigsby Bear which starred a fair few SNL alums – including Kyle Mooney and Andy Samberg. The movie had come out in 2017 itself. Emma had attended the movie's Hollywood premiere back in June and that's when videos of her with Dave leaving together had sparked off dating rumours.

Prior to this rumoured relationship, Emma has dated Andrew Garfield who was her co-star in the Amazing Spiderman. The two had met on the sets of the movie, back in 2012 and went on to be together for four long years, before splitting in 2015.

US Weekly had reported that the stars have gone their separate ways and split up for good, following their break in April of the same year. Despite their split, the two of them still continue to be friends. Emma had even visited Garfield, 34, in London, while on a break from filming her movie, The Favourite.

"There was no drama, they've been apart while working. They still care about each other," sources had reported to People magazine when the two had split. "They still have love for one another. They are on good terms with each other and remain close."

Another source close to the La La Land actress spoke to People about the two, claiming, "They never stopped caring about each other. Even when they split, Emma and Andrew had great love and respect for each other."