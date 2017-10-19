US President Donald Trump has a strange relationship with the military. The Commander-in-Chief regularly praises the troops, and has positioned himself their champion. However, in the past he has caused controversy with comments about the armed forces, whether it be feuding with a Gold Star family, banning transgender people from the military, or claiming Senator John McCain was not a war hero because he was captured.
Does Donald Trump really love the troops?
- October 19, 2017 19:13 IST
