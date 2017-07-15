Priyanka Chopra has been busy with her projects in West than Bollywood movies, and reports suggest she now considers herself more as a Hollywood actress.

IIFA 2017 commenced on July 13, and PeeCee is not a part of it. Although IIFA is considered to be the biggest event in Bollywood, Priyanka decided to give it a miss. Buzz is after bagging her second Hollywood movie, apart from Quantico series, the actress takes herself as a Hollywood star now, and hence decided to stay away from IIFA 2017.

"With (American series) Quantico and some international films, like Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake in her kitty, Priyanka now considers herself a Hollywood star. She perhaps thought it's best to stay away from IIFA this year," Mid-Day quoted a source as saying.

The report said Priyanka, who has been in the US, came back to Mumbai just a day before IIFA 2017 started in New York, which raised some eyebrows. However, the Bajirao Mastani actress' spokesperson has a different take on the issue.

"Priyanka Chopra had not made any commitment to the awards show organisers, so there's no question of her skipping it. She's in Mumbai as her Marathi production, Kay Re Rascala releases today. PeeCee and her mother Madhu will address the media at a Juhu five-star this evening," the daily quoted Priyanka's spokesperson as clarifying.

She will go back to the US right after IIFA 2017 ends in New York, the report added. Meanwhile, several A-lister stars like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan among others have already reached the venue.

After her debut Hollywood movie Baywatch, Priyanka will next be seen in Isn't It Romantic? starring Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth among others.