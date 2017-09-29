In recent months, accusations surrounding former-England women football boss Mark Sampson and offensive chanting from fans has brought the issue of racism in British football back to the fore. In light of these latest incidents, we asked anti-discrimination group Kick It Out whether English football has a problem with racism, and what can be done to stop it infiltrating the beautiful game.
Does British football have a race problem?
- September 29, 2017 14:30 IST
