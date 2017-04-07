Although Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have never admitted to their relationship in public, they have of late been spotted together on multiple occasions. The two did not even take extreme cautions to keep their alleged romance under wraps, and were caught on camera holding hands at the airport or watching a movie together.

However, now it seems that the actors are on a damage control mode and want to stay away from the media glare. Alia reportedly wants her relationship with Sidharth to be extremely private, and would rather have her work do all the talking.

The Bhatts recently threw a party at their residence and while all their close friends were invited, including Sidharth, the hunk was said to have given it a miss to avoid further media attention.

"His name was on the guest list, but Alia hinted that his presence could further fuel speculations about their blossoming relationship. Sidharth too happily skipped the event to avoid the media's gaze. The actor is in no mood to create any stir around her relationship," a source told Asian Age.

Meanwhile, Alia, whose latest release Badrinath Ki Dulhania was a huge success, is on a six-month break from movies. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh.

Sidharth, on the other hand, will be seen in Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film Aiyaary. The first look of the film was released on Thursday, April 6.