Peter Capaldi announced that he would step down as the 12th Doctor after season 10 of Doctor Who comes to an end.

This has left writer Chris Chibnall with the option of choosing a new Doctor for the series when he takes over in 2018. Many actors have hinted an interest in joining the cast of the hit show. One particular actor who has shown interest in the role is Eastenders' bad boy, Danny Dyer.

Speaking to Daily Star, the actor expressed his interest in replacing Peter Capaldi as the Doctor. He said he would be tempted to trade the Vic for the TARDIS.

"I'd be interested in it. I could see myself in the scarf and all that. I think I could do it easy. I'd keep my accent too," he said.

The statement comes just a few days after the 39-year-old actor hinted that he might leave the long-running soap Eastenders. The actor has been associated with the show for four years now where plays Mick Carter. But the actor is up against stiff competition.

Dyer will have to compete with big names to bag the role, the biggest contender being Olivia Colman.

The first female Doctor on the show, she is a bookies favourite following her spectacular performance in The Night Manager.

Talking to the Daily Mail, Betway's spokesman revealed that the actress's bookmarkers recently tumbled from 20/1 to 5/1, leading to rising speculation about the actress donning the scarf as the first female Doctor.

"Since our market opened we've seen a wave of support for Olivia Colman to be the next Doctor Who," a Betway spokeman told Daily Mail.

Another bookies favourite is Kris Marshall who also stands a chance to win the role of the Doctor following his departure from Death In Paradise.

Does Dyer stand a chance to be the next Doctor? Or will we see the first female Doctor running the TARDIS? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.