With Oscars fast approaching, the illegal download of of Oscar-nominated movies is witnessing a jump of late. Oscar contenders including Doctor Strange, Moana, Arrival and Hacksaw Bridge, made the list this week (February 13 to February 19).

Also Read: Oscars 2017: Dwayne Johnson, Snow White and the Huntsman actor and others to attend

According to Torrentfreak.com, Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel film Doctor Strange topped the list. The 2016 release reeled in a whopping $232.2 million from the United States and Canada and $441.2 million from elsewhere, taking its worldwide total to a staggering $673.4 million, Box Office Mojo reported. The film stood third in last week's illegal downloads' list and sprung to number one spot this week.

Disney's Moana came second in the list. The animation movie opened to tremendous reviews last year. The downloads spiked after the news of 'Aladdin Easter eggs' plant' came to light.

Brad Pitt's Arrival, fell to third place after topping the list last week. Andrew Garfield's Hacksaw Bridge took a fall as well from second spot to fourth.

Other movies in the list include Assassin's Creed, Passengers, Allied, La La Land, Lion and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

Movie Rank Rank last week Movie name 1 3 Doctor Strange 2 NA Moana 3 1 Arrival 4 2 Hacksaw Bridge 5 NA Assassin's Creed 6 4 Passengers 7 NA Allied 8 6 La La Land 9 10 Lion 10 5 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Data courtesy: TorrentFreak.com

The Oscars will take place on February 26, from 5.30 pm PST. It remains to be seen how the award announcements will influence the illegal downloads.