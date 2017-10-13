This weekend, a number of star-studded shows and movies will be aired for television viewers. Actors like Benedict Cumberbatch, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and more will be gracing the small screen to provide an entertaining weekend.

Starting with Hollywood, Star World will be premiering Doctor Strange on Indian Television this Sunday. The 2016 blockbuster movie serves as a "Marvel"-ous for Sherlock fans as Cumberbatch takes on the comic book character and does a magnificent job. The channel is airing the movie twice –1:00pm and 9:00pm – on Oct 15.

Also Read: Arjit Taneja of Kumkum Bhagya fame to return to small screen with Gul Khan's show?

Apart from Doctor Strange, this Sunday is also witnessing another international blockbuster premiere. For the first time on Indian Television, Movies Now is airing the star-studded The Magnificent Seven on Oct 15 at 1:00pm and 9:00pm. The film stars Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and more.

For the Harry Potter fans, HBO is playing Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them on Saturday. The Oscar winning movie serves as a great cut off from the hectic work week and into a never-before-seen life. The film airs on Saturday night, Oct 14 at 8 pm on HBO.

Other than that, a list of horror movies has also been lined to celebrate the month of Halloween. These include The Conjuring 2 on HBO and Annabelle on Movies Now. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Sully, XXx: Return of Xander Cage and Avatar have also been lined up for the weekend watch.

A slew of Bollywood movies are also scheduled for this weekend. On Sunday, Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho will premiere on TV. Set during the emergency, the movie follows the story of an epic robbery. The film also features Emraan Hashmi and Ileana D'Cruz, Baadshaho will air on Star Gold on Oct 16 at 1 PM.

Sundar, Susheel and Risky Siddharth Malhotra will make Saturday night memorable as his A Gentlemen airs on Star Gold on Oct 14. The actor is seen in a double role for the first time and his beautiful laila, Jacqueline Fernandez in a never-before-seen avatar.

Rajkummar Rao has given some fantastic performances off-late. With Oscar nominated Newton still running in theatres, the actor was funny and adorable in Bareilly Ki Barfi, unrecognisable in Raabta. But there was one performance that will forever haunt viewers – Trapped. Stuck in his apartment and no help at hand, Rao gives a spine-chilling performance of his career. If you haven't watched it yet, the film airs on Zee Cinema on Oct 14 at 5:30 PM.

Other Hindi movies airing this weekend include Sholay, Drishyam, Raabta and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to name a few.

TV shows airing this weekend include the reruns of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bigg Boss 11's Weekend ka Vaar, Akshay Kumar's The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Lip Sing Battle, Dance Champions and The Drama Company to name a few.