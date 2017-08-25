A 26-year-old doctor was found murdered in his room in Delhi's St Stephens Hospital on Friday morning. His throat was slit.

The deceased, who has been identified as Shashwat Pandey, was a Radiology intern at the medical institution. He was found in a pool of blood by an attendant. The attendant immediately called the police at around 9 am, following which a forensic team and crime team reached the spot.

"The dead body of Radiology intern Dr. Sashwat Pandey was found in his retiring room adjacent to the duty room," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Jatin Narwal told The Hindu.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that his throat was slit with a surgical blade. Narwal has also said that the police suspect that Pandey was killed by a fellow doctor.

"As per the preliminary investigation, the suspect in inquiry till now is another fellow doctor and friend of the deceased," Narwal said.

The police have sent a team to the suspect's house. But the accused was not found there.

As per latest reports, his body is yet to be shifted to the mortuary for post mortem, as the forensic team is combing through the crime scene for evidence.

The police have also informed Pandey's family in Allahabad about his death.

Doctors call for protest

Following Pandey's murder, at least 50 doctors staged a protest at the hospital. Demanding the arrest of the accused within 24 hours, they sought for a complete shutdown of OPD and casualty wards.

However, a senior doctor who tried to control the situation has requested Pandey's colleagues to work as the hospital cannot risk the casualty of any patient because of them.

"If you do not want to work, then please don't work. But the Casualty will remain open. We cannot risk another death. We must look towards the future," the senior doctor told Indian Express.

However, the doctors continued their agitation.