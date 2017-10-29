Looking to shed those extra kilos, but they are showing extra love by clinging on to you?

You may end up gaining weight for various reasons despite intense workout.

You should try to find out why you are not losing weight in spite of the strict diet and the right exercises you are following.

Here are some factors that may be responsible for the fluctuation of your weight:

Lack of sleep

You need a minimum of seven hours of uninterrupted sleep at night. According to a new study, if you do not get enough sleep, fighting your fatigue with food the next day becomes really hard to resist.

In fact, researchers from King's College, London, studied 172 individuals and have found that people eat an extra 385 calories a day when they sleep less than seven hours at night. The extra calories mean you add a pound to your weight every week.

Medication

There are certain drugs that lead to weight gain. Steroids and other medications can change the metabolism of your body and make you feel hungrier, which in turn leads to overeating.

These medications lower the ghrelin and leptin hormones in the body, which control your appetite. Thus, you end up eating more.

Water

Drinking enough water is essential and it does not add calories at all.

In fact, when you do not drink enough water, you are likely to grab sugary juices or drinks.

These drinks are high in calories and can lead to weight gain.

Hormones

Hormonal imbalances can also be one of the reasons why you are not losing weight.

Certain conditions like PCOD and hypothyroidism when left undetected and untreated cause metabolism to slow down, leading to weight gain.

Salt

Salt doesn't have calories, but contains sodium. The metal, in electrolyte form, binds itself to water, and when you eat food with high salt content, it makes you retain water and look puffy.

It can be one of the reasons why you're weighing more on the scale.

Ideally, people shouldn't consume more than 1 teaspoon of salt in a day, but we consume much more than that because sodium is present in a number of packaged foods that we are not even aware of.