Marisol Villanueva from Granada, Spain, clicked a selfie posing in her cool ensemble and posted it on social media like any other day. Little did she know her outfit would end up baffling internet users by creating an optical illusion, with users asking, "Do you see two legs or one?"

In the selfie, the teen is seen wearing black track pants with a cream horizontal stripe and a cream vertical stripe down the side. The color of the stripe is similar to that of the floor which creates an optical illusion. Even though her legs are extremely skinny, people mistook the stripe as the division between her legs.

Social media users pretty much lost it after trying to figure out if Marisol's selfie showed one leg or two.

The 18-year-old Marisol told Yahoo Lifestyle that she is overwhelmed by the attention she is getting on social media.

"It's crazy, I didn't expect going viral at all. I didn't even realize my photo had an optical illusion until one of my followers pointed it out," she said.

The teen posted the photo with the caption: "Yea I just combined vertical and horizontal stripes."

The photo got over 30,000 likes and 6,000 comments.

A user commented: "Is it just me or did anyone else think that was both of her legs at first?"

Another user wrote: "For a second I thought the tan stripe on your joggers was the gap between your thighs and I ALMOST LOST IT."

Another said: "Wow not only are you a skinny legend but now you are rich and famous?"

Marisol even said that people around her are more excited than she is.

"They jokingly tell me that I have skyrocketed to fame," Villanueva said. "They also think it's funny that I've become a meme."

yea i just combined vertical and horizontal stripes pic.twitter.com/YxizoRBERl — marisol (@milanoysl) February 24, 2018

Is it just me or did anyone else think that was both of her legs at first ? https://t.co/7L2807VHqU — Erik Pryal (@ErikPryal) February 24, 2018