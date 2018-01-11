We all love to casually scribble when we get bored or while waiting for someone or something. But did you know that every doodle you scribble reveals your personality and mood?

Consultant Graphologist Tracey Trussell says there is a psychology behind those sketching. According to her, there is more to casual scribbling than meets the eye.

The graphologist has studied some of the most common doodles and shared the meaning behind each one of them in her new research piece for Samsung.

Also read Why do you have migraine and fatigue? This could be the reason behind it

Find out what your doodles say about your personality and mood