Special Forces are advanced military units which are well-trained to perform some high-risk missions for the nation when needed. The Special Forces are nothing new; in fact, it started way back in the early twentieth century during the time of World War II along with various other fighting modules set up by the German Brandenburgers.

Every country has these Special Forces and it is very difficult to rank them. However, we have come up with the top 7 Special Forces from across the world.

SAS, United Kingdom

Special Air Service or SAS in the UK is one of the best Special Forces in the world. It was set up during the World War II in 1941 and for the rest of the world, it served as a model.

It was reformed as part of the Territorial Army in 1947 and named the 21st Battalion, SAS Regiment. The Regular Army 22 SAS gained worldwide fame and recognition after successfully attacking the Iranian Embassy in London and rescuing hostages during the 1980 Iranian Embassy siege. It currently comprises one regular regiment and two territorial regiments. Its primary tasks are counter-terrorism in peacetime and special operations in wartime.

Navy SEALs, United States

The Navy SEALs which traces its roots to World War II is also known as the United States Navy's Sea, Air and Land Teams. They are considered one of the most elite Special Forces across the world. The highly secretive Special Activities Division (SAD) of CIA recruits people from the SEAL Teams. One of the most recent activities was finding and killing of Osama bin Laden which was a combined operation by the Navy SEALs and CIA.

Delta Force, United States

Delta Force was approved officially in 1997 after a number of terrorist activities in the USA. It is one of the most secretive forces of the country. The Delta Force or the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta (1st SFOD-D) was founded by a former SAS operator. The primary tasks of the force are counter-terrorism, national intervention operations and direct action.

GSG 9, Germany

GSG 9 was officially established in 1973 which is a special operations unit of the Federal Police of Germany. It was given the cases of terrorism, kidnapping and hostage taking after the mismanagement of the Police to free 11 Israeli athletes during the Summer Olympic Games who were kidnapped in Munich.

JW GROM, Poland

The elite counter-terrorism unit of Poland is JW GROM (Jednostka Wojskowa GROM) which was officially established in 1990 as a response to the terrorist threats. GROM is only one of the five Special Forces units of the Polish Armed Forces. They are well-trained to respond to all terrorist threats and critical warfare roles.

SSG, Pakistan

The Special Services Group or SSG is Pakistan Army's special operations force and is said to be quite similar to the British Army's SAS and U.S. Army's Special Forces. It was officially established in 1956 and is also known as Black Storks. SSG has been active in Pakistan in fighting Islamic extremists and anti-terrorist operations.

MARCOS, India

The Marine Commando Force or MARCOS is an elite special force unit of the Indian Navy. It was officially established in February 1987 by the name of Indian Marine Special Force (IMSF). It was later renamed as Marine Commando Force in 1991. The primary tasks of MARCOS include special operations like counter-terrorism, unconventional warfare, hostage rescuing and others. The force is specially trained and is well-equipped for conducting operations in the maritime environment.